The Midland women’s soccer team was a day late, but not a goal short in their season opener Thursday night, blanking William Penn 4-0 in their season opener.

“We played a really good 90 minutes,” said Midland coach Cody Bartlow. “We struggled in the first half to adjust to just taking what they were giving us. We forced too many things and tried to control the game. In the second half, we were much more dynamic. We brought our intensity up to our normal levels and just played relentlessly.”

The game was pushed back from its originally scheduled Wednesday game time due to the excessive heat warning.

It took Midland some time to find their rhythm, yielding only seven shots in the first half—one on goal—while playing to a 0-0 draw in the first 45 minutes.

After the break, Midland found their groove with a goal in the 46th minute by Hanna Schimmer, her first collegiate goal assisted by fellow newcomer Jaya Soor.

In the 59th minute, Aminata Lewis snuck the ball past the goalie with an assist by Emily Fux to boost the lead to 2-0.

Shortly thereafter, in the 61st minute, Schimmer scored her second goal of the game with an assist by Rosa Schellman. Schimmer completed her hat trick by scoring in the 62nd minute off an assist from Sydney Herren to put the Warriors on top 4-0.

Midland kept their clean sheet as they put up a solid defense, only allowing William Penn to just one shot in front of Hannah Tillison, who made the start in goal.

Midland (1-0) will be back in action on their home turf on Saturday, Aug. 26 when they take on the York Panthers (0-0).

The non-conference matchup is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at Heedum Field in Fremont.