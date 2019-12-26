LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The third-ranked Midland University women's bowling team captured second place at the Glen Carlson Open recently.
While the women were second, the MU men, currently ranked seventh, finished in a tie for ninth place.
The MU women were the No. 5 seed after nine rounds of qualifying. In their quarterfinal match, the Warriors defeated fourth-seeded Webber International in five games (195-187, 200-236, 177-206, 201-158, 212-181). In the semifinals they were pitted against top-seeded Wichita State. In that round the Warriors once again had to go the distance, winning 224-234, 194-181, 172-178, 209-204, 211-204.
In the championship the Warriors took the first game of the match 263-216 from sixth-seed Saint Xavier but then dropped the next two, 227-215 and 214-169, putting them on the brink of elimination. They were able to push the Saints to a winner-take-all game but ultimately lost 215-205.
On the men’s side of the tournament, the Warriors were one of 16 teams to reach bracket play from a field of 42 teams. Midland qualified with a pin fall of 9,002. As the 12th-seed they were paired with fifth-seeded Calumet.
You have free articles remaining.
The Warriors would fall to the Crimson Wave in four games (265-256, 234-257, 169-214, 217-256) to finish in a tie for ninth place.
The MU squads also competed at the annual Collegiate Shoot-Out in Las Vegas.
The Warriors were fifth out of 27 teams in the women's division. Chloe Herman led MU with a 190.7 tournament average and Candice Goldfinch had a 181.
The Midland men were ninth out of 42 teams. Kristopher Yadao led the way with a 218.8 average -- fourth best in the tourney. Jacob Frazier had a 197.7.
The Midland squads will compete Feb. 7 in the McKendree Baker Challenge in Fairview Heights, Ill.