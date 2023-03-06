Midland University’s swimming and diving season came to a close at the 2023 NAIA National Championships in Columbus, Georgia.

The Warriors sent six swimmers to the final meet of the season. Midland’s women’s team placed 13th out of the field of over 25 teams.

Annamaria Lowary had the best showing for Midland in the pool. After winning the consolation final in the women’s 500-yard freestyle (9th, 5:07.12) and taking 14th in the 200-freestyle (1:54.68), she placed sixth in the 1650-yard race. She swam a time of 17:36.24 to reach the podium and also earn All-America honors.

While the Warriors didn’t have any other individuals reach a final in their events, they had several top-25 finishers at the meet.

Mohammed Saleh finished 22nd in the men’s 500-freestyle (4:44.03) and was 21st in the 1650-freestyle (17:03.65).

Jeremi Aubin finished 22nd in the men’s 400-individual medley (4:14.35) and was 19th in the 200-butterfly (1:55.55).

Lily Harrell had three top-25 placings. She was 19th in the 200 backstroke (2:08.54), 22nd in the 100 butterfly (59.42), and 24th in the 100 backstroke (1:00.34).

Rounding out the top placers for MU was Lilli Heaston who placed 21st in the 50 freestyle (24.82).