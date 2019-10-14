Midland University split a pair of hockey games against Maryville at the Sidner Ice Arena.
MU lost 2-1 on Friday, but rebounded for a 5-2 win over the Saints on Saturday.
Ben Bergman's goal six minutes into the second period tied Friday's game at 1-1. The Saints went ahead with a goal with 2:46 left in the final period.
On Saturday, MU broke to a 3-0 lead in the first period on goals by Colton Jones, Luke Sanko, and Drew Carriere.
Ayrton Cornic added a goal for MU in the second period. Maryville finally broke through with 34 seconds left in the period.
Jones' second goal put MU up 5-1 in the third before the Saints scored a meaningless goal.
On Saturday the two teams combined for 26 penalties and 122 minutes. Maryville was penalized with 14 offenses for 79 total minutes. Midland had 12 for 43 minutes.
Midland, 4-2, will play Friday and Saturday at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas.