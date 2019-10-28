SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The 24th-ranked Midland University volleyball team extended Briar Cliff’s losing streak on Saturday night.
The Warriors won 25-23, 23-25, 25-15, 25-14 to hand the Chargers their ninth-straight loss. The victory improves MU to 16-8 overall, including 7-4 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Chargers fall to 13-16 overall, including 3-11 in the league.
Midland trailed 22-14 in the opening set, but kills by Shelby Bretschneider and Maggie Hiatt helped the Warriors end the set on an 11-1 run. Freshman Bree Burtwistle was at the service line for nine of those points.
“We made a great comeback in game one that really changed the whole dynamics of the match,”Midland coach Paul Giesselmann said. “Bree did a great job serving during the run. Even though we lost game two, we did a great job during games three and four of playing high-level volleyball.”
In the second set, the Chargers once again took the early lead and then the Warriors battled their way back. After being down 11-6, the Warriors would get as close as one point at 19-18, but a kill by Victoria Gonzalez closed out the set for the Chargers.
You have free articles remaining.
MU hit .263 with 16 kills and only six errors in the third game. The Chargers were limited to .143 with four errors. In the fourth, MU outhit the Chargers .216 to .054.
Hiatt led the way for MU with 16 kills. Bretschneider added 14 while North Bend sophomore Brooke Fredrickson contributed 12. Hiatt also had six blocks.
Burtwistle had 28 set assists and 13 digs. Fellow freshman Hope Leimbach had 25 set assists. Libero Taliyah Flores and 18 digs.
“We were low error and played solid team defense,” Giesselmann said. “Now we have to get back in the gym and continue to get better in practice. We’ve got two big matches next weekend at home.”
Midland will host eighth-ranked Jamestown at 7:30 Friday night at the Wikert Event Center. On Saturday, the Warriors host Dakota Wesleyan at 3.