Midland falls in five sets to Hastings

Midland rallied to force a fifth set before the Warriors' comeback effort fell short in a 3-2 (25-19, 23-25, 23-25, 25-21, 6-15) to Hastings on the road.

“We were really effective in the first two games setting our outside hitters and then we stopped doing it,” coach Paul Giesselmann said. “Hastings is a much improved team from a year ago. They are a solid team but we flat out gave this one away starting with game two. We had a chance to go up 2-0 and we made three straight errors down the stretch to end the game. That’s the difference tonight. You can’t keep scoring those points for a really quality opponent and that’s what frustrating for us as a team.”

After falling behind 3-0 in the first, Midland came back with four unanswered points to take the lead. The Warriors battled back and forth with the Broncos the rest of the set, with the two teams tying one another five times thereafter. The last came at 13-13 before another 4-0 run by Midland to aid them to a 25-19 win.

Set two was a back and forth affair as well, as neither team took more than a three-point lead. Midland was the team to hold that lead, coming at 19-16. Hastings would rally back though to close out the set and even the match with a 25-23 win.