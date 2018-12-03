SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- For the second time in three years, Midland University advanced to the NAIA Final Four in women's volleyball.
The Lady Warriors, who also advanced to the Final Four in 2016, saw their season come to a close in the semifinals on Saturday morning. Eventual national champion Park University defeated MU 26-28, 25-19, 25-15, 25-10 in the Tyson Events Center.
The match started a little more than 12 hours after Midland rallied to knock off defending national champion Lindsey Wilson College (Kentucky) in five sets of an Elite Eight match.
"We played a lot of good teams this year, but I give Park nothing but credit," Midland coach Paul Giesselmann said. "I think from a ball-control standpoint, they are the best team we faced. Their defense and serve receive is impressive."
Giesselmann said the Pirates' defensive philosophy is similar to that of the Lady Warriors.
"The style they play as far as ball control and defense is what we like to play," he said. "The problem is that we couldn't match it today. We ran out of gas. We had to work so hard to get out of pool play and then had a quick turnaround after playing Missouri Baptist and Lindsey Wilson on Friday, but I'm unbelievably proud of this team."
Midland's only two losses at nationals came to the national champion and the runner-up Columbia. Midland had lost to Columbia in pool play.
"Playing three (matches) in about 24 hours is a big undertaking," Midland senior defensive specialist Mackenzie Wecker said in a postgame radio interview. "We tried to (recuperate) as much as we could. They (the Pirates) are definitely beatable. It would've helped if we could've had another day."
Two-time American Midwest Conference Player of the Year Nada Meawad had 29 kills and just two attacking errors to lead Park. She hit .500.
In the first set, Maren Roper's block gave the Pirates set point at 26-25, but Midland survived. Junior Taylor Petersen tied it with a kill. After a Roper attacking error, Sydney Morehouse of the Lady Warriors floored a kill to put MU up 1-0 in the match.
Midland trailed by as many as eight (18-10) in the second game, but the Lady Warriors rallied. Freshman Brooke Fredrickson of North Bend hammered a kill to make it 21-19. Park ended the set on a 4-0 run.
In the third, Jenny Bair's kill helped Midland tie it at 8, but Park had 17 kills and hit .405 while winning the set. The Pirates scored six of the first seven points in the fourth game to seize control.
"We talked as a coaching staff that you can't fault our girls' effort," Giesselmann said. "They gave everything they had this week and went farther than anyone in the tournament thought we could go. They played an incredibly high level of volleyball."
Park hit .297 in the win compared to .121 for MU. Peterson led the Lady Warriors with 14 kills and senior middle blocker Priscilla O'Dowd, who was named an AVCA first-team All-American on Monday, added 11 kills and hit .310. Bair contributed eight kills and Morehouse had five.
Senior setter Jessica Peters, who was named a third-team AVCA All-American, had 36 set assists.
"We had an unbelievable senior class," Giesselmann said. "Jess and Priscilla will leave here as the only four-time All-Americans in school history. They've re-written our record books and they've been great ambassadors for our program."
Midland finishes the season at 26-8. Park ended its season at 36-1. Its only loss came to Columbia on Nov. 10.