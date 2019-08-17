In a battle of top-10 teams, third-ranked Grand View spoiled the season opener for No. 8 Midland University on Friday night in the Nebraska Strong Warrior Invitational.
The Vikings, who finished 36-1 in 2018, downed the Warriors 25-15, 25-20, 16-25, 25-22 at the Wikert Event Center.
"I was really disappointed in how we came out tonight," Midland coach Paul Giesselmann said. "I didn't feel like the team was prepared to play at a high level against the third-ranked team and that's on me as a coach. We have to give Grand View a lot of credit, too. They are a top-five team for a reason. They dominated the serve and pass tonight and that was a big difference."
The game was the debut for several Midland players, including freshmen setters Bree Burtwisle and Hope Leimbach, sophomore transfers Teisa Tuioti (from Hawaii-Hilo) and Taliyah Flores (North Dakota) and freshman right side hitter Maddie Wieseler.
Senior Taylor Petersen led Midland with 13 kills while middle blockers Sydney Morehouse and Maggie Hiatt had 10 apiece.
Burtwistle had 24 set assists while Leimbach finished with 18 assists, two aces and 10 digs. Flores had a team-best 18 digs. North Bend sophomore Brooke Fredrickson added seven kills, two ace serves and 11 digs.
“The good thing for us that we get to get back on the court tomorrow morning," Giesselmann said.
Midland will face St. Ambrose at 11 Saturday morning and Briar Cliff at 5:30 in the afternoon.