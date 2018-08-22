PRESCOTT, Ariz. – Embry-Riddle University, ranked 14th in the country, defeated Midland University 4-1 on Monday in women's soccer.
PT Perez scored an unassisted goal in the 25th minute to give Midland the early lead. Twelve minutes later Embry-Riddle knotted the game back up before the intermission. The Laddy Warriors had six shots on goal compared to the Eagles’ 14 at the break.
After the break the Eagles were quick to find the back of the net as they scored in the 48th minute to take the lead for good. They’d add goals in the 69th and 71st minutes as well. They outshot the Warriors 26 to 9 in the game.
“Hats off to Embry-Riddle on their performance tonight. They brought a different energy to the second half, and that proved to be difference in the game,” Midland coach Greg Jarosik said. “We weren’t as sharp as we needed to be, but certainly have the ability to correct that issue. We have another opportunity to get better on Wednesday and look to fix the mistakes we made tonight.”