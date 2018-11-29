ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — Southeastern backed up its No. 1 ranking Wednesday night by defeating 21st-ranked Midland University 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the NAIA Women’s Soccer Tournament.
The loss ends Midland’s season at 14-3-4. Southeastern advances to the semifinals against second-ranked William Carey University.
The first half was scoreless with Midland goalie Rachel Thigpen coming up with 12 saves.
The NAIA’s all-team leader in goals, Uchenna Kanu of the Fire, snapped the scoreless tie with a pair of goals in the opening minute of the second half. She added a goal in the 77th minute to complete her hat trick.
Midland averted a shutout in the 82nd minute. Senior Rachel Smith crossed a corner kick into the box and freshman Bailey Locano scored.
Smith is the lone senior on the MU squad.
“I want to thank Rachel for her four years here at Midland,” MU coach Greg Jarosik said. “She was such a big piece for our team throughout her career and will be sorely missed on the playing field next year.
Thigpen, who recorded 14 shutouts on the season, is among the returnees. Also back are Nayeli Rodriguez (16 goals) and PT Perez (15 goals).