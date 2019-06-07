CLEVELAND, Ohio – Midland University recorded its best finish in school history in the 2018-19 Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup standings.
After spending a majority of the year in the top 10, MU finished 16th among the 195 NAIA schools. Midland had the second-highest finish in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Warriors only trailed Morningside (eighth).
Oklahoma City took finished first for the third consecutive year, recording 921.25 total points.
Points are awarded based upon individual teams’ placing at national tournaments or ranking in the final national polls. Schools are capped at a maximum of 13 sports to count toward a teams’ total.
Midland received 559.75 points this season thanks to strong finishes by 10 teams that reached their respective national championship tournaments or meets. Dance, volleyball, and women’s soccer brought home a large portion of the points as they each finished in the top five of their championships.
Other teams placing in national tournaments or competitions and earning points were: men’s swimming, men’s wrestling, men’s tennis, women’s swimming, men’s outdoor track & field, men’s indoor track & field, and softball.
Other varsity sports offered at Midland but not factored into the Directors’ Cup were: men’s bowling (9th in NAIA), women’s bowling (4th in NAIA), powerlifting (men’s and women’s raw national champions), and shotgun sports (4th in ACUI Division I).