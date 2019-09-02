Fourth-ranked Missouri Baptist edged eighth-ranked Midland University 25-19, 25-19, 25-18 on Saturday in the Spartan Invitational.
Midland finished 1-2 in the tournament with all of the matches coming against ranked opponents.
"We had stretches today where we played very well," Midland coach Paul Giesselmann said. "We just need to learn how to sustain that level of play. We would've like to come home with two wins, but overall it was a great tournament to show our young players where we need to get to as a team."
Maddie Wieseler, Maggie Hiatt and Sydney Morehouse had six kills apiece. Maggie Hiatt had two solo blocks and two block assists. Hope Leimbach had 14 set assists while Bree Burtwistle added 11.
On Friday, MU defeated fifth-ranked Viterbo University 25-22, 25-23, 25-19.
Morehouse and Wieseler led the way with 12 and nine kills, respectively. Leimbach had 22 assists while Burtwistle finished with 16.
Ninth-ranked Lindsey Wilson College then defeated the Warriors 26-24, 25-18, 11-25, 25-17.
"After playing our best match of the year (against Viterbo), I was very disappointed in how we followed it up," Giesselmann said. "We are getting better, but we need to start playing at a much more consistent level."
Burtwistle delivered three ace serves for MU. Leimbach and Brooke Fredrickson had two each.
Senior Taylor Petersen had 15 kills and hit .286 with two blocks. The Blue Raiders outhit Midland .313 to .210,
"Lindsey Wilson is obviously a good team, but we let game one slip away," Giesselmann said.
The Warriors, 8-3, will face Doane at 7:30 Wednesday night in the Wikert Event Center.