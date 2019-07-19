Midland University and the First National Bank of Fremont will honor individuals and businesses who have made a significant impact on the community during the 2019 flooding as part of a Volleyball Invitational next month.
“There are so many people who have stepped up and made a difference during the flooding,” said Brenda Wilberding, Midland University Business Development Manager. “I know we will not be able to catch them all during this event, but this allows us to recognize some of them as a community.”
A special tailgate will take place at 6 p.m. outside of the Wikert Event Center prior to Midland’s season opener Aug. 16 against Grand View. The match is scheduled for 7 p.m.
“The Fremont community was devastated during the 2019 flooding,” Midland coach Paul Giesselmann said. “The way everyone in this community pulled together to help their neighbor and community elicited a great sense of pride for all of us that live and work here. We hope the tailgate and volleyball match will give everyone a chance to come together to celebrate and tell stories of how people stepped up when our community needed it most.”
Military veteran Emery Johnson will also be recognized during the game by the bank.
First National Bank will serve pulled pork sliders from local business partner, Huey’s Smokehouse BBQ, to the first 400 guests in attendance at the tailgate event.