It took Midland all of 90 seconds Saturday afternoon to put up its first points of the game against Briar Cliff.

The Warriors didn't slow down after that, gouging the Charger defense for 556 yards and eight touchdowns for a 56-14 win.

The Midland defense forced a three-and-out on Briar Cliff's first possession and Tyson Denkert returned a punt 18 yards to the Charger 31-yard line to set up the Warriors' first drive. On the third play from scrimmage, quarterback Garrison Beach connected with Kalynd Coats on a 10-yard touchdown pass. After Jared Quinonez's extra point, Midland led 7-0 with 13:39 left in the first quarter.

Quinonez's kick placed him in a tie for 5th in all-time scoring at Midland and his next seven PATs secured a solo hold on the spot.

Beach added to the scoring late in the quarter, with his feet. The senior QB, who finished the day 14 of 23 for 261 yards and two touchdowns through the air, rushed the ball into the endzone from four yards out with 1:17 left in the quarter.

The Warriors added to the lead with the first of three second-quarter rushing touchdowns. Denkert scored his first of two straight running scores with a 15-yard sprint to the end zone.

Just over two minutes later, Denkert found pay dirt again. This time, he took the ball in from 20 yards out with 10:15 left in the half. Denkert carried the ball four times for 51 yards.

On the next Briar Cliff possession, Charger quarterback Johnny Bauser threw into coverage over the middle. Brady Martin was there to intercept the pass, setting the Midland offense up at the 40-yard line. The very next play saw Coats run a jet sweep around the right end and down the Briar Cliff sideline, 40 yards for the third Midland touchdown of the quarter.

Briar Cliff got on the board for the first time on its next possession. Bauser completed his only pass of the first half to tight end Steven Whiting, who hauled in the pass for a 35-yard touchdown.

The most productive drive of the day for the Chargers went six plays for 70 yards, and with 5:46 left in the second quarter, Midland led 35-7.

The Warriors added one more score before the intermission as Beach connected with Tariq Brown on a slot receiver screen that went 51 yards to set the halftime score at 42-7.

Although the Warriors' defense played strong in the third quarter, the Midland offense sputtered. Penalties and two turnovers prevented the Warriors from getting on the scoreboard in the third quarter. The latter of the two giveaways resulted in points for Briar Cliff.

The Warriors marched down the field on 11 plays all the way to the Chargers six-yard line. However, on the next play, quarterback Jacob Jones threw a pass, intended for Denkert, near the Midland sideline. However, the pass was dropped and it was a backward lateral which was scooped up by Charger defensive back Zach Buick. He returned the fumble 94 yards, down the sideline for a Briar Cliff touchdown.

The Warriors' offense got going again in the fourth. Jones would score his first of two fourth-quarter touchdowns with a 29-yard run with 10:13 remaining. That capped a six-play 62-yard drive. Quinonez's seventh PAT of the day put Midland up 49-14.

Jones put the finishing touch on the game with another rushing touchdown on the next Warriors' possession. The QB carried the ball in from 20 yards away with 3:39 to go, capping off a 120 yard day on the ground.

The Midland offense dominated the game. The Warriors ran the ball 42 times for 282 yards and six touchdowns. Threw the air, Midland was 15-for-27 for 274 yards and two scores. On the day, the Warriors ran 69 plays for 556 yards, a season high.

The Warriors' defense limited Briar Cliff (0-3,0-2) to just 21 yards on 32 carries. In the passing game, the Chargers were 10-for-24 for 81 yards with one touchdown and one interception. BCU ran a total of 56 plays for just 102 yards of total offense.

Midland is 3-0 and 2-0 in the GPAC. The Warriors will begin a stretch of two straight games on the road, when they travel to Mitchell, South Dakota, next week.

Midland plays Dakota Wesleyan at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at Joe Quintal Field.