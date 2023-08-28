A timely defense score allowed Midland to escape its non-conference match-up with Clarke 22-14 Saturday.

After opening drives resulted in punts for both teams, Clarke was forced to punt for the second straight time, giving Midland the ball at its own 30-yard line. The Warriors got on the scoreboard first, capping off a 10-play, 70-yard drive, when Levi Markey carried the ball into the end zone from 16 yards out with 5:50 remaining in the opening quarter. Jared Quinonez’s extra point put the Warriors up 7-0.

Both teams would exchange punts on their next drives before the Pride found the end zone and tied the game in the second quarter. Thomas Mimes carried the ball in for a 2-yard score, capping off an 11-play 68-yard drive with 6:16 remaining in the second quarter. The Ben Jaeger kick tied the score at 7-7, which would remain until halftime.

The Warrior defense forced a Pride short drive early in the third quarter. After two straight tackles for loss by Treden Davis-Reed and Braxton Bates on Clarke running plays, Midland forced an incomplete pass on a 3rd and 26 from the Pride 8-yard line. Clarke punter Ben Jaeger could only muster an 18-yard kick and the Warriors took over at the 25-yard line. One play later, the Warrior offense scored.

Midland quarterback Garrison Beach connected with Tariq Brown on a 25-yard touchdown pass to put the Warriors up 13-7, with 11:56 remaining in the third quarter. On the point-after try, Quinonez’s attempt missed, the first of his career, snapping a streak of 102 consecutive PATs by the senior placekicker.

It did not take long for Clarke to answer, and take its first lead of the game. On the first play of the next drive, Malik Inabinett connected with Jackson Ostrand on a 75-yard touchdown pass. The extra point by Jaeger put Clarke ahead 14-13, with 11:41 left in the third quarter. The score remained that way going into the final fifteen minutes of play.

With 13:46 remaining, Midland began a drive at their own 46-yard line. On the first play, Teryn Berry fumbled and Clarke recovered at the Warrior 43-yard line. However, on the Pride’s first play of the next drive, Davis-Reed forced a fumble and he returned the ball 46 yards for the go-ahead touchdown. A two-point try by Berry failed and Midland led 19-14, with 13:18 left to play.

The Warrior defense forced a stop as the Pride put together a six-play drive. Clarke was forced to punt, giving Midland the ball back with 8:44 remaining. The Warrior offense manufactured a 10-play 83-yard drive which resulted in a Quinonez 26-yard field goal with 3:33 to play, putting the Warriors ahead 22-14.

Clarke put together one last drive to try to tie the game. Starting at its own 28-yard line. They put together an 11-play drive and had the ball at the Warrior 10-yard line with one second remaining. However, on a third and goal, Inabinett’s pass was intercepted by Tayver Thornbrugh at the goal line and was returned to the Warrior eight, as time expired.

“It was great to see the defensive score and close out the win with a pick at the goal line on the last play of the game by Tayver Thornbrugh,” head coach Jeff Jamrog, said. “The second-half defensive effort was just what we needed.”

Midland earned the victory although Clarke had 345 yards of offense to the Warriors’ 263.

Jamrog added, “I thought the offense did some good things today, but shot ourselves in the foot with some key penalties and two turnovers.”

Warrior quarterback Garrison Beach completed 8-of-12 passes for 85 yards. The junior from North Logan, Utah threw one touchdown and one interception.

Levi Markey led the team in rushing. The senior from Sacramento, California carried the ball 13 times for 83 yards and a score.

Kalynd Coats led the Warriors in receiving. The senior from Pittsburg, California caught four passes for 45 yards. Tariq Brown added three receptions. The senior from Des Moines, Iowa hauled in a 25-yard pass from Beach for a score.

The Midland defense was led by Xavier Green. The senior linebacker from Houston, Texas had 15 tackles, plus a half of a sack to pace the Warrior defense. Treden Davis-Reed added six tackles. The junior linebacker from Spokane, Washington added the 46-yard fumble return for a touchdown to put Midland ahead for good, early in the fourth quarter. Taylor Thornbrugh sealed the win. The junior defensive back from Kellyville, Oklahoma recorded the interception on the game’s final play.

“I’m proud of the coaches and staff for their efforts”, Coach Jeff Jamrog said. “Openers are difficult when you face a team with a new head coach. Today was a hard-fought game that will help us get better moving forward.”

Midland (1-0) will host Jamestown on Saturday, September 2, to open up the conference schedule. Kickoff is 1:00 p.m. at Heedum Field in Fremont.

“We plan on making a big jump from week one to week two and look forward to our home opener against GPAC opponent Jamestown at Heedum Field.”

Record-Setting Day for Kicker

Midland placekicker Jared Quinonez broke two career records on Saturday. The senior from Tijuana, Mexico connected on the 29th field goal of his career, surpassing the previous record set by Shawn Wisemen (1992-1995). Quinonez also became Midland’s All-Time placekicking scorer with 189 points, also passing Wiseman, who had 188. Quinonez needs two more successful PATs to pass Tom Hale (1972-1975) at the top of the Midland record chart in that category.