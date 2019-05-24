SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Midland University placed four athletes on the All-Great Plains Athletic Conference golf teams recently.
Joe Vest and Cody Troudt earned first-team honors for the men. Vest, a senior from from Adel, Iowa, finished eighth in the league qualifier. Troudt, a junior from Kearney, placed 10th in the 72-hole event.
Mike Myers, a junior from Emmetsburg, Iowa, was an honorable mention selection. Myers finished in a tie for 16th place at conference.
For the Lady Warriors, Tiffany Scheele was recognized. The junior from Utica finished 28th in the GPAC Qualifier.
Caleb Badura of Northwestern was named the GPAC Men's Golfer of the Year. The freshman from Aurora shot a 2-under-par 282 during the 72-hole GPAC Qualifiers to win the individual title.
Todd Sapp of Morningside was named the Men's and Women's Golf Coach of the Year after leading the Mustangs to the league title in both divisions.
Laia Badosa, a Morningside junior from Girona, Spain, was named the Women's Golfer of the Year. She was the medalist ast the GPAC Qualifiers.