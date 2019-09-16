SEWARD — Senior Taylor Petersen floored three kills down the stretch of the fifth game to lift ninth-ranked Midland University to a 22-25, 27-25, 22-25, 25-9, 15-13 win over previously undefeated Concordia on Saturday afternoon.
The win improves Midland to 11-3 overall, including 3-0 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Bulldogs fall to 12-1, including 2-1 in the league.
Emmie Noyd of the Bulldogs delivered a kill to tie it at 12 in the fifth set. Petersen, a senior from Auburn, hammered a pair of sets from freshman Bree Burtwistle to give MU match point. After a Midland attacking error, Petersen closed the match with a kill.
“I’m really proud of our team today getting a solid five-game win on the road in the GPAC,” Midland coach Paul Giesselmann said. “At times, we were not very good offensively but our serving was really good today and our mental toughness down the stretch on the road was the difference.”
Petersen led the Warriors with 16 kills. Freshman Maddie Wieseler (12) and Maggie Hiatt (11) also finished in double figures. The trio were also part of 11 of the Warriors’ 16 blocks. Sydney Morehouse had seven kills and three assisted blocks.
North Bend native Brooke Fredrickson led the defense with 17 digs while adding nine kills, three aces and a block assist. Taliyah Flores was second on the team with 10 digs and added a team-high 4 service aces. Burtwistle had 29 set assists while Hope Leimbach had 27.
Midland will host the College of Saint Mary at 7:30 Wednesday night at the Wikert Event Center.