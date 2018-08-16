SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Midland University senior middle blocker Priscilla O’Dowd performed like the returning All-American that she is on Thursday afternoon.
O’Dowd hammered 13 kills, hit .542 and had six blocks as the 11th-ranked Lady Warriors downed No. 3 Missouri Baptist 25-18, 25-21, 20-25, 31-29 in the Evangel Tournament. The Spartans played in the NAIA Final Four in 2017.
Senior outside hitter Jenny Bair added 12 kills and an ace serve before suffering an injury. Midland’s other returning All-American, setter Jessica Peters, added six kills, 36 set assists and 11 digs.
North Bend freshman Brooke Fredrickson, in her debut with the Lady Warriors, added six kills, three ace serves and 11 digs. Sophomore middle blocker Sydney Morehouse added six kills while Mackenzie Wecker finished with 10 digs.
“We played very well in games one and two but I was disappointed with some of our play in the third and fourth,” Midland coach Paul Giesselmann said. “We had some situations that we didn’t handle well but that’s why we scheduled these matches. We need to see how we’ll respond when we’re stressed.”
Midland trailed 5-4 in the fourth set, but Fredrickson’s ace serve tied it. A hitting error by Baptist and two Fredrickson kills put MU up 8-5.
Midland led 17-12, but the Spartans rallied. They forced set point at 24-23, but a Caterina Cigarini attacking error tied it. Cigarini’s kill gave Baptist another set point at 29-28, before a Morehouse kill forced the final tie.
Right side hitter Maggie Hiatt’s kill put Midland up 30-29 and Mallory Moran’s hitting error closed out the match.
The first set was tied at 2 before Midland scored six straight that was capped by Fredrickson’s ace and included an O’Dowd kill. Baptist never got closer than six points the rest of the set.
O’Dowd’s kill put MU up 16-14 in the second set. Nicole Bott of Baptist delivered an ace serve to pull the Spartans to within 21-20, but O’Dowd and Fredrickson had back-to-back kills to close out the set.
“I really liked our team’s mental toughness in game four after losing Jenny Bair to an injury," Giesselmann said. "This was a great win over a really talented and well coached team today.”
The Lady Warriors return to action at 9:30 Friday morning against fourth-ranked Viterbo (Wisconsin) before facing the host school at 4:30 p.m.
Midland’s home opener is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday night at the Wikert Event Center.