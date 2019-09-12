Midland University kept Ottawa University winless in men's soccer on Wednesday.
The Warriors defeated the Braves 6-0 at Heedum Field. The win improves MU to 3-2 while Ottawa drops to 0-5.
Robert Wiseman, Antonio Hernanez, Mario Bueso, Sebastian Osuke, James Kilburn and Caique Silva had goals for Midland. The latter two scored on penalty kicks.
You have free articles remaining.
"Special congratulations to Caique for scoring in his first game back after being out almost nine months from ACL surgery," Midland coach Raphael Martinez said. "He is an important player on our team and we are pleased to have him back.
Midland, 3-2, plays at 1:30 Saturday afternoon at McPherson (Kansas) College.