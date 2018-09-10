Midland University scored all four goals in the second half to defeat Ottawa 4-0 on Saturday afternoon in men’s soccer.
The win improves MU to 2-2 on the season while the Braves fall to 2-1-1.
Neither team could score in the first 45 minutes. The Warriors had nine shots, four of which were on target, compared to the Braves five shots, three of which were on target
The Warriors scored the first goal less than five minutes into the second half when captain James Kilburn scored on a penalty kick.
In the 66th minute, Thomas Crawford scored his first goal of the season to make it 2-0. Robert Wiseman added a tap-in goal in the 73rd minute and Kilburn wrapped up the win with a goal in the 83rd minute.
Goalie Shazz Heale earned his first shutout of the season. The Braves had six shots with four on target.
The Warriors will play Grand View at 7 Wednesday night at the James W. Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines, Iowa.
The Vikings dropped their first two games, but defeated Briar Cliff 1-0 on Saturday afternoon.