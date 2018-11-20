KEARNEY — The Midland University men’s swim team defeated Tabor College 140-50 in a swim dual during the University of Nebraska at Kearney Quadrangular.
The Midland women also competed and lost 137-60 to UNK, 72-64 to Tabor and 89-54 to the College of Saint Mary.
“We had some swimmers who were able to swim some events that they don’t normally get to. They got out of their comfort zone a little bit, which is great,” Midland coach Ryan Bubb said. “It was a fun meet and I’m looking forward to our next event in a couple of weeks. If how we are swimming now is any indication of how we’ll be then, I think we are going to have an opportunity to make a lot of NAIA National Championship cuts.”
On the men’s side the Warriors won every race but were only able to count 11 of the 14 wins as the final three events were swam as exhibitions only. The women had three victories on the day.
Midland First Place Finishes
- Caden White – men’s 1,650 yd. freestyle
- Collin McKelvey – men’s 200 yd. freestyle
- Nerissa Wagner – women’s 100 yd. backstroke
- Hayden Robbins – men’s 100 yd. backstroke
- Chasten Larson – men’s 100 yd. breaststroke
- Gabriel Martinez – men’s 200 yd. butterfly
- Joseph Berrick – men’s 50 yd. freestyle
- Chasten Larson – men’s
- 100 yd. freestyle
- Paige Skidmore – women’s 200 yd. backstroke
- Gabriel Martinez – men’s 200 yd. backstroke
- Joseph Berrick – men’s 200 yd. breaststroke
- Abigail Bruck – women’s 500 yd. freestyle
- Tyler Penney – men’s 500 yd. freestyle
- Men’s 200 yd. medley relay – Collin McKelvey, Nick D’Andrea, Chasten Larson, and Joseph Berrick
Up next for Midland is the Kohawk Invitational Dec. 1-2 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.