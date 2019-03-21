The Midland University men's tennis team dropped three duals recently during competition in Illinois and Indiana.
Judson University downed the Warriors 6-3 during a meet in Aurora, Illinois.
Salvador Almeida and Ryan Vitera outlasted Dimitri Ingrassia and Marcus Berg 9-7 for a MU win in doubles. Conrad Mascarenhas and Enrique Del Rio fell 8-6 to Christopher Veltkamp and Augustin Lestelle.
Almeida and Jamie Olarieta were victorious in straight sets in their singles matches.
Next, the Warriors visited Griffith, Indiana, to take on the Purdue University Northwest Pride. The Warriors suffered a 5-4 setback.
The teams split the six singles matches 3-3, with Olarieta, Vitera, and Dylan Hatanelas winning for Midland. Olarieta defeated PNW’s Jonluke Passett in three sets (2-6, 6-1, 7-5), while Vitera and Hatanelas were victorious in straight sets.
Almeida also extended his opponent, Gregory Kvint, to three sets.
In doubles, Vitera and Almeida were victorious against Zach Gertzen and Passett 6-3. That was the lone doubles win for the Warriors as the pairings of Hatanelas/Jack Fryer (7-5) and Del Rio/Mascarenhas (6-4) each dropped tight matches.
Midland closed its trip by facing Lewis University in Plainfield, Illinois. The Flyers swept the competition 9-0.
Singles matches were close throughout the afternoon, but the Warriors were unable to capitalize late. Vitera narrowly lost 7-6, 6-4 to Chandler Stimpert.
The Warriors, 4-7, will host Simpson College at 3:30 Friday afternoon in a dual.