The Midland men's golf program opened its 2023-24 season at the Mount Marty Invitational this week. The Warriors fielded a pair of teams, taking second and third-place in the field of 11 squads.

Midland's A squad shot a team total of 611 (+35) over the two rounds played at Fox Run Golf Course and The Bluffs in Vermillion. The B group shot a score of 627 (+51) over the 36-hole tournament.

Leading the Warriors was Ben Ngelingkong (148, +4) with a fourth-place finish. Three of his teammates finished in the Top 10. Jacob Hellman (151, +7) placed sixth, Ethan Blair (153, +9) was eighth and Brady Davis (154, +10) was tied for tenth as the B group's top golfer.

Joining Ngelingkong, Hellman, and Blair in the Midland A group were Jaylin Jakub (159, +15) and Reece Rogers (165, +21).

Trevin Cunningham (157, +13), Tylen Jakub (160, +16), Cole Wilson (160, +16), and Gunnar Ray (167, +23) rounded out the second team with Davis.

Spencer Wishon (161, +17) competed as an individual, taking 26th.

Morningside University won the event, finishing 21 stroked ahead of the second-place Midland team.

Midland will be the Crazy Horse Challenge in Hutchinson, Kansas. The two-day event gets underway on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at the Crazy Horse Golf Course.