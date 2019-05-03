JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- Austin Hamilton belted two home runs to help Midland University down Morningside 9-6 Friday in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament.
Hamilton went 4-for-6 with three RBI. James Kaiser went 3-for-5, including a solo home run. Bryan Smith had two hits while Matt Abdelnour had two RBI.
Daylon Owens got the complete game win. He allowed five earned runs on 11 hits and four walks while striking out seven.
Midland dropped its opener in the tournament 7-0 to Northwestern on Thursday. The Warriors were scheduled to play the Red Raiders again on Friday night. Results were not available at press time.