Midland University has announced a new strategic partnership with the Nebraska Attack Girls Basketball Academy.
As part of the new agreement, Nebraska Attack athletes will receive an automatic $18,000 minimum scholarship to play basketball for the Lady Warriors upon graduation from high school. The award will be renewable for four years and will have a minimum net value of $72,000.
The University has also agreed to provide additional scholarship aid to student-athletes with high-ranking GPA and ACT scores.
“We are always looking for opportunities to partner with reputable organizations that hold similar core values as Midland,” Midland Vice-President for Enrollment Management and & Marketing Merritt Nelson said. “This partnership will provide talented athletes with the opportunity to continue their education and passion for their sport at the highest competitive level.”
According to a news release, the Nebraska Attack Girls Basketball Academy was found in 2015 by Zach Isherwood. It is dedicated to serving Nebraska and Iowa young athletes in their pursuit of academic and athletic goals.
Current girls’ teams range in participation from fourth through 11th grade.
“Partnering with Nebraska Attack is an amazing opportunity for Midland,” MU head women’s basketball coach Shawn Gilbert said. “Zach has built a strong program and his track record of student-athlete success at the collegiate level is excellent.”
Isherwood said it is beneficial for the academy.
“This partnership is a no-brainer for our program,” he said. “Coach Gilbert has transformed Midland into one of the top teams in the (Great Plains Athletic Conference) and recruits hard-working young women of character for his program, which are qualities we expect from our players.
“One of our main goals is to help athletes aspiring to play in college to find the perfect fit for them and their families. Playing club basketball at a high level is great, but it is not cheap. Parents want a return on their investment, and a guaranteed four-year, $72,000 (minimum) college scholarship is quite the return.”