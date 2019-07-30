Jeff Jamrog has liked what he has seen from the Midland University football team since the end of the 2018 season.
The Warriors are doing well in the classroom, the MU head coach said. They also stepped up when Fremont was hit by flooding in March. The players, along with several coaches, volunteered numerous hours to help the community. This offseason, the athletes have bought into the program of strength and conditioning coach Morgan Bergen.
"What excites me about our team is what they are doing off the football field," Jamrog said. "I believe that translates to how you play on the football field."
Jamrog hopes that means a successful 2019 for the Warriors. Midland was picked to finish fourth in the Great Plains Athletic Conference in a vote of league coaches during GPAC Media Day on Tuesday in Sioux City, Iowa. Media members also picked the Warriors to finish fourth.
Defending NAIA national champ Morningside is the favorite to win the GPAC. The Mustangs received nine of the 10 first-place votes in the coaches' poll (coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team). Northwestern got the other first-place vote. Dordt is picked third while Midland and Briar Cliff were next.
Jamrog said first-year MU offensive coordinator Wes Fleming has noticed a big change in the Warriors in the last few months.
"Wes made a comment that we look like a totally different football team from the spring to now," he said. "Our guys have done a great job of staying in Fremont and doing the training regime that Morgan Bergen put in place."
The Warriors lift on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with skills and drill work on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
"I can't say enough about Morgan," Jamrog said. "I think we are doing things that are on the cutting edge. Our guys are getting stronger and faster. We'll see how that pays off."
The Warriors have several veterans returning from last year's 7-4 squad. Quarterback Payton Nelson returns after missing the final three games due to injury. Also back is Noah Oswald, who filled in during Nelson's injury.
"Noah came in and did a solid job," Jamrog said. "We feel pretty good about the quarterback spot."
Keenan Smith leads a deep group of running backs that also includes seniors Garry Cannon and Adrian Kellogg. Sophomore Dalton Tremayne is a threat as a receiver and a kick returner while the offensive line features several veterans.
Daniel Jahn, a two-time second-team All-GPAC pick, heads the offensive line.
"He is one of the best I've been around," Jamrog said "He (potentially) could be first team and be an All-American this year. I think he is that good of a football player."
Ethan Butler, a prep teammate of Jahn's a Millard North, is a four-year starter while guard Riley Williams is beginning his third year as a starter. Clayton Wittmayer has been a part-time strater at right tackle the past few seasons.
The defense includes veteran David Hansen at nose guard and linebackers Theo Blum and Jett Hampton. Ray Rush and Crash Woodle were freshmen starters at cornerback while Ashton Ellis has four years of starting experience at safety. Fremont High graduate Christian Harmon also is a veteran.
"Christian started late last year and played excellent football for us," Jamrog said.
Midland only won seven combined games in the three years prior to Jamrog's arrival. After records of 7-4, 6-4 and 7-4 in the last three years, the Warriors are ready to take the next step.
"We want to get in the playoffs," Jamrog said. "That is our goal."