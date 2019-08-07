The Midland University men’s soccer team is picked to finish fifth in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, according to a poll of league coaches.
The Warriors received 89 points and one first-place vote in the poll that was released on Wednesday. Defending GPAC champion Hastings was picked first followed by Morningside.
The Broncos received 10 of the 12 first-place votes and totaled 120 points. The Mustangs finished with 105 and received the other top vote.
Briar Cliff and Concordia tied for third with 91 points. Northwestern is sixth with 71 while Jamestown is seventh with 70. Doane (45), Dordt (43), Dakota Wesleyan (29), Mount Marty (27) and Presentation (11) bring up the next five spots.
Hastings has won a league record 19-straight regular season championships. The Broncos also won the GPAC Postseason Tournament last fall.
Midland, coached by Raphael Martinez, will begin the 2019 season on Aug. 24 against Friends University in Wichita, Kansas. The Warriors’ home opener is Aug. 28 against Grand View.