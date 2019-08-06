Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball coaches have picked Midland University to finish second in the 2019 league race.
In a poll released on Tuesday, Northwestern was picked to win the conference championship. The Red Raiders received 10 of the first-place votes and finished with 119 points.
The Lady Warriors finished with 106 points while Dordt, the 2018 regular season and league tournament champions, totaled 99 and received one first-place vote. Hastings was picked fourth with 87 and received the other first-place vote. Coaches could not vote for their own teams.
Dordt finished 31-3 overall and went 16-0 in the conference a year ago. Midland, Hastings and Northwestern all tied for second with league records of 13-3.
The Lady Warriors finished 26-8 overall and advanced to the NAIA Final Four, but they suffered heavy graduation losses. Gone are All-American middle blocker Priscilla O’Dowd and All-American setter Jessica Peters. Also gone are All-GPAC honorable mention selections Jenny Bair at outside hitter and Mackenzie Wecker as defensive specialist.
Leading the way, though, will be senior Taylor Petersen. The Auburn native was third on the team in kills last season while earning second-team all-conference honors. She is expected to switch from the outside to the right side this season.
Shelby Bretschneider, a senior from Pierce, returns after missing all of last season due to a knee injury. Other key returnees for MU include: North Bend outside hitter Brooke Fredrickson, junior middle blocker Sydney Morehouse, right side hitter Maggie Hiatt and defensive specialists Jaisa Russell and Kaitlynn Simon.
Teisa Tuioti, a 5-11 outside hitter, from the University of Hawaii-Hilo and Papillion-La Vista South graduate Taliyah Flores, a 5-8 defensive specialist from the University of North Dakota, have joined the program as transfers.
Coach Paul Giesselmann also recruited a talented freshmen class that includes three players — setter Hope Leimbach of Lincoln Lutheran, right side Maddie Wieseler of Hartington Cedar Cathlic and setter Bree Burtwistle of Stanton — that played in the Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star Game last month.
Midland will open its season at 7 p.m. Aug. 16 against Grand View at the Wikert Event Center.
GPAC Poll
1. Northwestern, 199 (10). 2. Midland, 106. 3. Dordt, 99 (1). 4. Hastings, 87 (1). 5. Jamestown, 84. 6. Morningside, 68. 7. Doane, 60. 8. Concordia, 55. 9. Dakota Wesleyan, 43. College of Saint Mary, 36. 11. Briar Cliff, 24. 12. Mount Marty, 11.