SEWARD — Midland University’s first Great Plains Athletic Conference road test of the volleyball season was a success on Tuesday night.
But it wasn’t easy.
The eighth-ranked Lady Warriors downed Concordia University 25-19, 15-25, 25-18, 30-28 to improve to 11-2 overall, including 3-0 in the GPAC. The Bulldogs fall to 12-1 overall, including 2-1 in the league.
“We didn’t have our ‘A game’ tonight but I was really proud of how our team responded down the stretch in a tough situation,” Midland coach Paul Giesselmann said. “That’s what top-10 teams do when things are not going well, they find a way to get the win.”
Midland used a pair of kills by Taylor Petersen to jump to a 4-1 lead in the opening set. The Bulldogs closed to 10-9 on a MU hitting error, but kills by Petersen and setter Jessica Peters and an ace by freshman Kaitlynn Simon pushed the advantage to 13-9.
The Bulldogs never got closer than 17-15 the rest of the set. The Lady Warriors hit .452 to go up 1-0.
Midland jumped to a 7-3 lead in the second game behind a pair of Priscilla O’Dowd kills, but the Bulldogs used a 9-0 run to seize control.
Midland broke to a 7-3 lead in the third game as Jenny Bair had a pair of kills. Concordia cut the deficit to 18-16 on a Jenna Habegger kill, but two errors by the Bulldogs and Petersen kill protected the lead.
Midland had 13 kills and just three errors while hitting .270. Concordia was limited to .105 on the attack.
The fourth set was tied at 6 before Sydney Morehouse had a pair of kills during a 6-0 run by the Lady Warriors.
The Bulldogs closed to 22-21 on a Arleigh Costello kill and tied it at 23 on a MU error. Concordia had set point at 26-25, but Bair tied it with a kill. Bair and Petersen had a kill apiece to close out the win.
Concordia outhit the Lady Warriors .188 to .154 in the final set. The final game featured 10 ties.
Morehouse had 14 kills for MU. Petersen, O’Dowd and Bair had 11 each. Peters finished with 45 assists.
Jaisa Russell had a team-best 18 digs while O’Dowd finished with 15. Mackenzie Wecker added 11 digs.
“I though Sydney and Taylor really stepped up and made some plays when we needed it,” Giesselmann said. “Mackenzie had a good night passing as well for us.”