YANKTON, S.D. – The Midland University women’s golf team competed recently in the Mount Marty Invitational at Hillcrest Country Club.
Midland shot a 361-379 to finish ninth with a 740. Morningside won the event with a a 641 while Briar Cliff was second at 699.
Tiffany Scheele led Midland with a 169. Jessie Rehtus had a 183. Paige Mestl recorded a 197 while Calli Constance had a 222 and Mateya Peters finished with a 191.
Up next for the Lady Warriors is the Midland Fall Invitational. They’ll host schoolsSept. 10 at the Fremont Golf Club.