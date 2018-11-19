YANKTON, S.D. — Midland University rallied to force overtime and then dominated the extra session to defeat Mount Marty 66-58 on Saturday at the Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
Mount Marty led 38-32 entering the final quarter. Midland used a 3-point basket each from Amanda Hansen and Maddie Meadows to take a 53-52 lead with 1:10 left to play.
The Lancers regained the lead when Sammy Kasowski connected on a 3-point field goal with :40 left, but Hansen answered with a traditional three-point play to tie it at 55.
Meadows and freshman Lexis Haase hit field goals to open the overtime to give MU a 59-55 advantage. Maddie Egr, who led the Lady Warriors with 17 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots, then made a pair of free throws to stretch the lead to 61-55.
Midland’s defense held the Lancers without a field goal in the overtime until :09 was left. By that time, all Kosowski’s basket could do was provide the final margin in MU’s fifth win of the season.
Midland shot 70 percent (17 of 24) from the free throw line, including going 16 of 20 in the fourth quarter and overtime. The Lady Warriors also won turnover battle 6-12 and outrebounded the Lancers 45-34.
Haase added 13 points, six rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal. Hansen added 12 points and Madison Severson contributed 10.
The win improves MU to 5-2 overall, including 2-2 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Lancers, who were led Kasowski’s 13 points, fall to 3-4 overall, including 0-4 in the league.
The Lady Warriors take the court again at 2 Saturday afternoon for a rematch with NAIA Division I’s No. 11 Central Methodist in Fayette, Missouri. Midland upset the Eagles 79-62 in their season opener on Halloween in Fremont.
Box Score
Midland 14 6 12 23 11 — 66
Mount Marty 13 14 11 17 3 — 58
MIDLAND (66)
Makenna Sullivan 0-2 3-4 3, Maddie Meadows 2-8 0-0 5, Amanda Hansen 5-11 1-3 12, Madison Severson 5-14 0-0 10, Maddie Egr 5-13 7-9 17, Lexi Haase 4-10 3-4 13, Sam Shepard 1-5 1-2 4, Katy Gathje 0-2 2-2 2. TOTALS: 22-65 17-24 66.
MOUNT MARTY (58)
Ali Kuca 4-12 0-0 12, Karissa Chamley 2-8 0-0 5, Mikayla Prouty 1-3 2-2 4, Sammy Kasowski 5-6 2-4 13, Jamie Tebben 0-10 1-2 1, Molly Koisti 2-6 0-0 5, Karlee McKinney 4-5 0-0 11, Kelli Steffen 0-0 2-2 2, Peyton Stolle 1-4 0-0 3, Sarah Castaneda 1-4 0-0 2. TOTALS: 20-58 7-10 58.
Three-Pointers: MMC 11-28 (Kuca 4-11, McKinney 3-3, Chamley 1-3, Kasowski 1-1, Koisti 1-2, Stolle 1-3, Prouty 0-1, Tebben 0-4), MU 5-23 (Haase 2-4, Meadows 1-6, Hansen 1-3, Shepard 1-5, Severson 0-5). Rebounds: MU 45 (Egr 11), MMC 34 (Kasowski 6). Personal Fouls: MMC 22, MU 18. Fouled Out: Sullivan, Egr, Castaneda. Assists: MMC 17 (Castaneda 4), MU 6 (Hansen 3). Turnovers: MMC 12, MU 6. Blocked Shots: MU 4 (Egr 3), MMC 2. Steals: MU 9 (Severson 4), MMC 3 (Kasowski 2).