The 11th-ranked Midland University volleyball team rebounded from a Friday night loss to down No. 23 Ottawa University 25-19, 25-19, 25-19 on Saturday in the GoSarpy.com Labor Day Classic.
On Friday, Midland suffered a 25-23, 25-15 25-20 loss to ninth-ranked Grand View in the tournament.
“I really like how our team responded against a nationally ranked team after last night’s disappointing play,” Midland coach Paul Giesselmann said. “I thought our serving and passing was much better today, which allowed our offense to be much more efficient.”
Efficient was somewhat of an understatement for the Warriors in the second game. They dominated the set with a .519 attacking percentage, flooring 15 balls against just one error. That set carried the team to a .392 hitting percentage on the day.
Priscilla O’Dowd led the way with 12 kills while Jenny Bair was just shy of double figures with nine kills of her own. The senior duo had just three errors in 39 swings.
Jessica Peters took advantage of better passing with 33 set assists on the day.
Peters and Jaisa Russell had eight digs apiece.
Maggie Hiatt had just six kills on the match but helped the Lady Warriors defensively at the net with one solo block and three assists to lead the team.
Against Grand View, O’Dowd led the way with 10 kills. Hiatt had nine while Jenny Bair added seven. Peters finished with 31 set assists and nine digs. Russell had 18 digs and Mackenzie Wecker had 10.
“We ran into a really talented team tonight. Grand View dominated us in every facet of the game,” Giesselmann said.. “I thought their serving and passing was very impressive and honestly I was very disappointed that we did not respond to the challenge tonight. We absolutely were just a bad volleyball team tonight.”
Midland (8-2) will shift to league play now. The Lady Warriors will host Morningside on Wednesday and Mount Marty on Thursday night at the Wikert Event Center.