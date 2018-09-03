SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Midland University cross country teams started their season Friday at the Augustana Twilight Meet
The women ran a 5K route while the men ran a 7K.
CJ Martinez, a freshman from Fremont, led the Warriors in a field of more than 250 runners by placing 42nd in 22:44.90. Another Fremont native, Ty Hansen, was 79th in 23:31.51 while Hooper native Courtland Cassidy, a junior, was 89th in 23:37.01.
Midland finished 11th out of 23 teams.
Vivian Sanchez of Fremont had the best finish for the MU women. She was 118th in 20:32.89. The Lady Warriors weren't at full strength and finished 25th out of 25 teams.
“Both teams competed hard today,” MU coach Grant Watley said. “The women’s team was without Braska Patterson, who was down with a foot injury, but overall had solid performances across the board to start the season. I’m really happy with the overall fitness of the team from their summer miles . .... We’re excited to see where the team will be as we continue to work hard these next couple months.”
Midland will compete Sept. 22 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, for Chile Pepper Invitational.