Fox Sports 1 is planning on televising Midland University’s men’s basketball game against Creighton University at 5 p.m. Dec. 28 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
It will be the first meeting between the NCAA Division I Bluejays and the Warriors. The game will count as a regular season contest for Creighton and serve as an exhibition game for the Warriors.
“It’s once in a lifetime to get this opportunity,” Midland coach Oliver Drake said. “Creighton is one of the best programs in the country, and it’s something our guys will talk about for the rest of their lives.”
Midland will also square off against Division I foe University of Nebraska at Omaha in a Nov. 7 exhibition contest at Baxter Arena.
Drake said a conversation with Creighton Coach Greg McDermott made the MU-CU match-up a reality.
“He sent me a text saying they were looking for a non-Division I team to add to their schedule. One thing led to another, and a few days later, a contract was signed,” he said.
A member of the Big East Conference, Creighton has established itself as one of the nation’s top programs over the past two decades. Under McDermott, the Jays have reached the NCAA Division I National Tournament five of the past eight years, along with two appearances in the National Invitation Tournament.
Creighton went 20-15 during the 2018-19 season and reached the quarterfinals of the NIT.
A match-up with a premier program on national television has Drake excited about the potential impact on his program.
“Being on national television just adds to the experience. All of us are thankful to compete on the big stage. You may never get that opportunity again,” Drake said. “It’s another great way for us to represent Midland University. It’s a great opportunity for recruits and a chance to see Midland University in a different light. I’m not sure how many other NAIA programs across the country get a nationally televised game. It’s good for our alumni, our students, our players, and their families. We want our players to enjoy the experience and enjoy the competition.“