TROY, Mich. – Jason White of Midland University has been named the American Collegiate Hockey Association Women's Division I Coach of the Year.
White guided MU to a 20-16-3 regular season record. The Lady Warriors won the Western Collegiate Hockey League Postseason Tournament to clinch their first-ever bid to nationals.
The award is voted on by a committee of ACHA coaches.
"It is very humbling to be honored by your peers," White said. "It wouldn't have been possible, though, without the hard work and buy-in by the girls as well as the assistance from the entire coaching staff."
Two of White's players were also honored by the ACHA.
Ally Conybear, a freshman from Madison, Wisconsin, was named to the All-ACHA second team as a defenseman. She has 14 goals and 30 assists this season while helping MU allow just 2.1 goals per game.
Kenzie Bertolas, a sophomore from Nowthen, Minnesota, was named the ACHA Off-Ice Most Valuable Player. White said she has been a leader for the Lady Warriors since arriving in Fremont two seasons ago. She has 29 points (seven goals and 22 assists).
"It is a great honor to have our girls receive recognition at the national level," White said. "Both Ally and Kenzie have been a big part of what we've done this year. They are both very deserving of each award."
Midland will be back on the ice next week as they begin play in the ACHA Women’s Division I Tournament. The 8th-seeded Warriors will take on the top-seeded, and defending champion Liberty Flames in a three-game series beginning on Wednesday in Frisco, Texas at the Comerica Center.
Forward Lauren McDonald of Liberty was named the Player of the Year. She was joined on the first team by defensemen CJ Tipping of Liberty and Lindsay Gillis of Lindenwood University-Belleville. Also on the team are forwards Maddie Wolsmann of Michigan State and Leah MacArther of the University of Colorado. Hannah Stone of Lindenwood is the goaltender.