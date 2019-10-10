HASTINGS — Eighth-ranked Midland University snapped a three-game losing skid by defeating Hastings 27-29, 25-19, 25-23, 25-19 in volleyball on Wednesday night.
“This was a good win for our players,” Midland coach Paul Giesselmann said. “After a couple losses where we haven’t played well I thought it was important for our team to get off to a good start on the road. We got up eight points in game one and then just gave the game away. That was very disappointing, but I liked how the team didn’t panic and just trusted each other and played very good team defense the next three games.”
In the final set, a Maggie Hiatt kill and a combined block by Hiatt and Shelby Bretschneider helped MU break to a 5-1 lead.
Hastings got as close as 20-17 on a kill by Danielle Bruha, but a kill by Taylor Petersen started a 5-2 run by MU. Teisa Tuioti had two kills to finish off the match.
In the opening set, Hastings staved off three set points to force a tie at 24. North Bend native Brooke Fredrickson’s kill gave MU another set point at 25-24, but Hastings tied it on a kill by Emily Krolikowski. Petersen’s kill forced the final tie of the set at 27 before a Midland attacking error and a kill by Lucy Skoch closed out the game.
Bretschneider, Petersen and Sydney Morehouse had kills to help MU break to a 10-3 lead in the second set. Hastings cut the deficit to 20-18 on a kill by Cassidy Ostrand, but the Warriors closed it out with a 5-1 run that was capped by a Bretschneider kill.
Hastings seized control in the third set. Back-to-back MU hitting errors put the Broncos up 12-8, but a Hiatt kill started a 7-0 run by the Warriors.
Hastings knotted the score at 20 on a kill by Claira Thede, but back-to-back kills by Hiatt put MU ahead for good. A kill by Morehouse off a Bree Burtwistle set closed the set.
Petersen had a team-best 17 kills. Fredrickson added 12 kills while Hiatt had 10 while hitting .421. Tuioti delivered seven kills and hit .353.
Midland hit .182 for the match while the Broncos were at .129. Bruha led Hastings with 15 kills while Skoch added nine.
Hope Leimbach had 24 set assists and Burtwistle finished with 22. Kaitlyn Simon had two aces. Taliyah Flores had 25 digs while Fredrickson had 10. Hiatt had two solo blocks and six assisted blocks.
The win improves Midland to 14-6 overall, including 6-3 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Hastings falls to 8-10 overall, including 3-5 in league play.
Midland will play Wednesday at the College of Saint Mary.