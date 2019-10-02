A pair of Midland University soccer players have earned Great Plains Athletic Conference Player of the Week honors.
Forward Elena “PT” Perez was named the Women’s GPAC Offensive Player of the Week. The senior from San Diego netted her first hat trick of the season as the Warriors beat Mount Marty 5-0 on Saturday.
Midland outshot the Lancers 42-0 in the win. Perez, a two-time NAIA All-American, now has 45 goals in 66 games. She has led MU to a 4-2-1 record.
You have free articles remaining.
Matthew Ricci earned the Men’s GPAC Defensive Player of the Week award.
The freshman goal keeper from Olathe, Kansas, picked up his first two collegiate shutouts during the week. He kept a clean sheet for 200 minutes of action.
Coordinating the defense line in front of him, Ricci only faced five shots on goal. He stopped all five attempts to help the Warriors improve to 5-3-1 on the season.