The Midland University men’s and women’s soccer teams saw their seasons come to a close during weekend play in the NAIA Opening Round.
The 12th-ranked MU women and Rocky Mountain College were deadlocked at 0 for 110 minutes on Saturday in Omaha. The Battlin’ Bears prevailed with a 3-2 edge in penalty kicks to advance to the tournament’s final site in Orange Beach, Alabama.
In the shootout, goalie Maia Wetzel made the first penalty kick for the Battlin’ Bears. Mhari Smith converted on the second and Haley Nicholson was successful on the third. The Battlin’ Bears missed on its fourth attempt.
Midland missed on its first and fourth attempts and Wetzel made the save on the fifth one to secure the win. Rocky did not attempt a fifth penalty kick.
Rachel Thigpen had eight saves for the Warriors while Wetzel had seven saves for the Battlin’ Bears, who improve to 15-4-2.
Rocky Mountain advanced with a 2-0 win over 18th-ranked MidAmerica Nazerene in an opening-round match on Friday. Hannah Borgel and Ellen Hunsaker had goals. The win set up the match against MU.
Midland ends the season at 17-2-2 and finished as the Great Plains Athletic Conference regular season and tournament champions.
Nayela Rodriguez led MU with 17 goals and 15 assists while PT Perez added 13 goals and four assists.
Rodriguez and Perez were part of a talented senior class that also included Harlee Zancanelli, Alaina Melenson, Hannah Stewart, Marley Farrell, Kate Schade, Delaney Kress and Lauren Stiles.
The Midland men suffered a 4-1 setback Friday to 13th-ranked Grand View in the Opening Round in Spring Arbor, Michigan.
The Vikings struck first as Diego Leite connected off a corner kick in the fourth minute.
The Warriors knotted the game at 1 15 minutes later when Robert Wiseman scored off a pass from sophomore Eli Draves.
Grand View responded to Wiseman’s goal. Alejandro Rodriguez Iglesias and Lucas Gutierrez connected to make it 3-1 at the half.
The Vikings finished the scoring in the 74th minute. Sam Push connected on a 25-yard strike .
Midland goalkeeper Matthew Ricci had four saves while his counterpart, Patrik Zwingenberger, had five.
The Warriors finished the season at 13-5-2 and earned their first berth in the NAIA Tournament since the 2016 season. The game was the final in the careers of Wiseman and James Kilburn, who were also members of that 2016 squad.
Grand View was ousted from the tournament on Saturday as Spring Arbor prevailed 4-0. The Cougars will now play fifth-ranked William Carey (Miss.) in Irvine, California.