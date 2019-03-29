SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Midland University had the perfect remedy to snap a four-game losing skid on Friday night.
Andrew Snook.
The senior from Seattle tossed a two-hitter and struck out 19 to help the Warriors defeat Dordt 2-0 in the second game of a Great Plains Athletic Conference doubleheader. The Defenders won the opener 5-2.
Snook only issued four walks and surrendered singles to Lucas Nelson and Chris Schrieber while earning the victory. He also hit two batters.
Midland got the only run it would need in the top of the second. Brendon Jones’ RBI double scored Jack Barrios. MU tacked on an insurance run in the fifth when Jacob Perez’s single scored Kyle Weber.
Logan Horne was the hard-luck loser. He allowed only four hits and two walks while striking out three in seven innings of work. Jaden VanderMolen pitched two innings of hitless relief.
Barrios and Jones had a double apiece for the Warriors. Barrios and Perez had one single each.
In the opener, Schreiber’s RBI single helped the Defenders break to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Midland countered with two in the second. Gabe Settles and Weber had RBI singles to help MU tie the game.
Dordt went ahead for good in the bottom of the third on Andrew Pullar’s sacrifice fly. The Defenders added two more in the sixth to close out the scoring.
Schrieber led the Defenders with three hits and one RBI. David Laurenti added one hit and drove in three runs. Lead-off hitter Logan Cline had two hits and scored a run. Austin Pullar and Lucas Nelson scored two runs apiece.
Barrios had three hits, including a double for Midland. Settles and Webber had one hit apiece.
Isaac Vanderhart got the win. He scattered five hits and three walks while striking out seven.
James Scutaro took the loss. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings of work. He also struck out three.
Jones and Steve Boyd also worked in relief. The latter struck out one in 2/3 off an inning.
The Warriors, 10-15, will play the Defenders in a doubleheader on Saturday.