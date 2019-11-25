DAVENPORT, Iowa – The Midland University’s swim teams took on St. Ambrose University on Friday evening in a dual.
The men’s team outcome came down to the final race as the Warriors took were able to get two points for a third-place finish in the 400 yard relay to claim the 103-102 win. The Lady Warriors dropped their match-up 150-76 to the Bees.
On the women’s side, Kadisyn Kircher and Nerissa Wagner led the way as both won a pair of races. Kircher won the 200 freestyle in 1:59.46 and the 500 freestyle in 5:27.70. Wagner finished first in the 50 freestyle (25.10) and was first in the 100 backstroke (1:00.27).
For the men Tyler Penney, Scott Cain, Caleb Miller, and Michael Richmond all picked up wins. Cain won the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle, with times of 20.50 and 45.89. Penney won the 200 freestyle in 1:45.33 while Miller won the 500 freestyle race in 4:50.72. Richmond took top honors in the 100 butterfly in 51.46.