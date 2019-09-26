It wasn't a perfect performance, but Midland University stayed perfect in Great Plains Athletic Conference play Wednesday night by downing Hastings 25-22, 25-22, 25-16 in the Wikert Event Center.
The win improves Midland to 13-3 overall, including 5-0 in league play. The Broncos fall to 7-8 overall, including 2-3 in the GPAC.
Two ace serves from North Bend native Brooke Fredrickson capped a 5-0 Midland run to start the opening set. The Broncos trailed by as many as eight (10-2), but rallied to close to 22-20 on a kill by Emily Krolikowski.
A Midland attacking error allowed Hastings to cut the deficit to 23-22, but Fredrickson got a kill off a Bree Burtwistle set to force set point. A Hastings attacking error gave MU the set.
“I thought our overall team defense and particularly our blocking in game one was impressive,” Midland coach Paul Giesselmann said. “Overall, though, I was very disappointed in how we played tonight. As a matter of fact, we should’ve refunded the fans as they were walking out because it was such bad volleyball.”
Midland was limited to seven kills and -.089 hitting in the opener. Hastings had nine kills, but hit -.103.
The Warriors improved in the second set offensively. They hit .233 with 15 kills and only five attacking errors while limiting Hastings to .119.
A kill and an ace by Bailey Lukasiewicz helped the Broncos break to a 6-1 lead in Game 2. Midland still trailed 21-16 before rallying.
Middle blocker Sydney Morehouse's kill started a 9-1 run by MU. Fredrickson and freshman Maddie Wieseler had kills during that surge that ended with a combined block by Fredrickson and Maggie Hiatt.
Giesselmann said rallying in Game 2 was crucial to the Warriors' victory.
“Coming back in Game 2 -- after we were down five multiple times --- I thought was the difference in the match," he said. "I thought that took the air out of Hastings a little bit. Offensively we finally got it going in game three and that was good to see. We just have to do a better job of playing at a consistently high level from start to finish. We’ll work on it in practice and get better.”
The third set was tied at 6 before Hiatt's kill put MU ahead for good.
Daniella Bruha's kill helped Hastings close to 8-7, but Midland answered with a 7-1 run on its way to the win.
Megan Aultz, a junior from Nebraska City, led Midland with 11 kills. Senior Taylor Petersen delivered nine kills while Wieseler had six and Fredrickson added five.
Fredrickson and libero Taliyah Flores had 14 digs each. Morehouse finished with a team-high five block assists while four other teammates recorded at least two.
Burtwistle (16) and reigning GPAC Setter of the Week Hope Leimbach (15) combined for 31 set assists.
Giesselmann said he was glad to beat one of the Warriors' rivals.
“Any time you can get a GPAC win and win over a Hastings team is a good night because they have a lot of tradition and are always a good volleyball team,” he said.
Midland will host Morningside, 10-5 overall and 2-4 in the GPAC, at 3 Saturday afternoon at the Wikert Event Center.