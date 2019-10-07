Concordia extended Midland University’s losing skid to three games Saturday afternoon by downing the Warriors 25-21, 25-23, 13-25, 25-17 at the Wikert Event Center.
It is Midland’s first three-game losing skid in the Great Plains Athletic Conference since the 2017 season.
“This was a disappointing loss because it was self-inflicted,” MU coach Paul Giesselmann said. “We are just making way too many errors in every phase of the game, both mentally and physically. Until we do a better job and eliminate those unforced errors it doesn’t matter who is on the other side of the net.”
You have free articles remaining.
Emmie Noyd had 10 kills to lead the Bulldogs. Shelby Bretschneider had 12 kills for MU. Taylor Petersen and North Bend native Brooke Fredrickson had eight apiece.
Maggie Hiatt had seven blocks while Fredrickson (18) and libero Taliyah Flores (16) led MU in digs. Hope Leimbach and Bree Burtwistle led the Warriors in assists with 24 and 21, respectively.
The Warriors, 13-6 overall and 5-3 in league play, will play at 7:30 Wednesday night at Hastings.