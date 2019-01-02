Briar Cliff outscored Midland University 25-15 in the third quarter and went on to defeat the Lady Warriors 74-68 on Wednesday night at the Wikert Event Center.
Midland led 28-27 at halftime, but the Chargers opened the third quarter with a 3-point basket by Alyssa Carley to take the lead. After the Chargers led 38-33, MU closed to 40-37 on a Maddie Egr free throw with 4:06 left in the period.
The Chargers responded with an 8-0 run that included four points by Taylor Wagner to stretch the advantage to 48-37. A Wagner layup to end the quarter put the Chargers up 52-43.
A Maddie Meadows 3-point basket followed by two Amanda Hansen free throws helped MU close to within 65-61 with 1:20 remaining. Breanna Allen answered for the Chargers with a trey and MU could only get as close as four points the rest of the way.
Wagner led the Chargers with 19 points and eight rebounds. Carley added 18 points.
Midland had four players score in double figures. Egr, a senior from Yutan, led the way with 15 points, seven rebounds, three blocked shots and three assists. Maddie Meadows had 12 points and Hansen finished with 11 points before fouling out. Freshman Lexis Haase contributed 10 off the bench.
Makenna Sullivan had five rebounds while Meadows added three assists.
The win improves Briar Cliff to 10-8 overall, including 3-5 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Lady Warriors fall to 9-7 overall, including 3-5 in the league.
Midland travels to Jamestown (N.D.) on Saturday for a conference game at 2 p.m. The Lady Warriors host Doane on Jan. 9.
Box Score
BRIAR CLIFF (74) — Taylor Wagner 19, Alyssa Carley 18, Breanna Allen 8, Madelyn Deitchler 8, Taylor Vasa 7, Logan Ehlers 5, Jadyn Bussinger 3, Faith Troshynski 3, Mya Hendry 3.
MIDLAND (68) — Maddie Egr 15, Maddie Meadows 12, Amanda Hansen 11, Makenna Sullivan 7, Madison Severson 6, Lexis Haase 10, Casey Thompson 3, Sam Shepard 2, Katy Gathje 2.