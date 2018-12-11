ROCK ISLAND, Ill. – Midland University swept a two-game series from Augustana College recently with wins of 7-1 and 17-0.
Trevor Hillman and Wyatt Schulz had first-period goals in the opener. Jake Mullendore scored twice in the second period to make it 4-0.
The Vikings scored in the second to make it 4-1, but Midland answered in the third. Jason Henry scored twice and Cy Jenson added one.
Sean Kelley had eight saves in the win.
Midland saw 16 players score or assist on a goals in the finale as they set a school record for goals in one game. Jenson recorded the lone hat trick while also assisting on two other goals. Drew Carriere had five assists.
Other Warriors with goals in the game were: Luke Sanko (2), Hillman (2), Henry (2), Matthew Blaszkiewicz (2), Mullendore, Kevin Finley, Hamish Campbell, Ryan Conybear, Detrick Wilkerson, and Schulz.
Garreth Lewis-Rieter had 12 saves during the win.
The Warriors, 14-2, play Jan. 11 against Central Oklahoma in Edmond, Oklahoma.