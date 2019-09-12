SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Ninth-ranked Midland University hit .361 in the opening set and went on to sweep Morningside 25-22, 28-26, 25-19 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball match Wednesday.
The first set featured 12 ties with the last one coming at 21. Freshman Maddie Wieseler sparked Midland with three kills down the stretch to give the Warriors the opener. MU had 17 kills and four errors in the first game.
Kaelyn Giefer's kill gave Morningside set point at 24-23 in Game 2, but a combined block by Shelby Bretschneider and Sydney Morehouse tied it. The set was tied at 26 before kills by Wieseler and Maggie Hiatt ended it.
MU only led 14-13 in the final game, but the Warriors went on an 8-1 scoring run that included two kills apiece from Wieseler and Hiatt and an ace serve from Brooke Fredrickson.
Fredrickson, a sophomore from North Bend, had three of the Warriors' eight aces in the match. The Mustangs finished with none.
“I thought our serve and pass game was good tonight. We were able to get a few balls past them while not allowing them any free points,” Midland coach Paul Giesselmann said. “Our team defense on the other hand was awful. Anytime you have more blocking errors than blocks it makes the match tough to win. Down the stretch of each game I liked our mental toughness. From point 1 to 20 we struggled but from 21 on, we showed what kind of team we are capable of being.”
Midland hit .325 in Game 2 and .344 in the finale to finish at .343. Morningside hit .324 for the mach.
Wieseler led Midland with 13 kills while Hiatt had 12 and hit .417. Morehouse delivered nine kills, hit .533 and had three blocks.
Bree Burtwistle finished with 19 assists and two aces. Hope Leimbach had 23 assists and an ace. Fredrickson had 11 digs while Taliyah Flores added 10. Jaisa Russell finished with seven.
Midland, 10-3 overall and 2-0 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, faces Concordia, 12-0 overall and 2-0 in the league, at 3 Saturday afternoon in Seward.