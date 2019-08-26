OLATHE, Kan. – Eighth-ranked Midland University capped an unbeaten weekend Saturday by downing MidAmerica Nazarene 25-20, 26-28, 25-18, 25-8 in the Pioneers' tournament.
The win improves Midland to 6-1 while the Pioneers fall to 2-2.
Senior Taylor Petersen led the way for MU by hitting .400 with 22 kills. Freshman Maddie Wieseler added 15 kills and hit .355.
Another freshman, Hope Leimbach,had 30 set assists and 12 digs. Bree Burtwistle added 25 assists while Taliyah Flores had 16 digs. North Bend sophomore Brooke Fredrickson added 14 digs.
Midland will host York, 2-3, at 7 Wednesday night at the Wikert Event Center.