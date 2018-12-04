CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Midland University swimming teams took to the pool at the Kohawk Invitational recently and recorded one of the most successful meets in program history.
The men’s and women’s teams combined to win 18 of the 44 events as 11 different Warriors combined to break 25 school records.
“We had a lot of great swims, lifetime bests, season bests, and an all-around great team effort,” Midland head coach Ryan Bubb said. “I couldn’t be happier with the way each and every swimmer stepped up.”
The men’s team won the team title with 962 points — 105 ahead of second-place Saint Ambrose.
The Warriors brought home 13 wins in team and individual events, including the 200 medley relay team that set a pool record. Team members included freshmen Collin McKelvey, Gabriel Martinez and Scott Cain and sophomore Tyler Penney.
Penney notched six wins total with three team and three individual titles.
Midland finished fourth out of five teams on the women’s side.
Freshman Kadisyn Kircher had two individual wins and two runner-up finishes while senior Paige Skidmore also racked up a pair of wins in the 100 and 200 breaststroke events.
The relay teams of Kircher, Skidmore, and freshmen Abigail Bruck and Nerissa Wagner also had three runner-up finishes on the weekend.
“We swam a lot of events (in the meet) and there were swimmers with some really hard lineups,” Bubb said. “We have a much better picture now of what people will be swimming at the end of the year.”
Midland swimmers are off until Jan. 12. The MU squads will host duals at the Dillon Family Aquatics Center against Simpson College, Iowa Lakes Community College, and Nebraska Wesleyan University. The College of Saint Mary will also compete in the women’s division.