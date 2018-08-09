The top three teams in the Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s and women’s preseason soccer polls are identical.
The polls, voted on by league coaches, has Hastings in the No. 1 spot followed by Concordia and Midland University.
The Broncos swept the GPAC regular season and postseason tournament title on the men’s side in 2017. Hastings received 120 points and 10 first-place votes. Concordia was second with 108 points and captured the other two first-place votes.
The Warriors were third with 92 points, followed by Northwestern (88) and Briar Cliff (79). Morningside is sixth with 75 while league newcomer Jamestown is seventh with 67.
The rest of the poll includes: Doane, eighth with 50; Dordt, ninth with 46; Dakota Wesleyan, 10th with 34; Mount Marty, 11th with 18 and affiliate member Presentation, 12th with 15.
Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.
For the women, Hastings received six first-place votes and 138 points. The Broncos won the league postseason tournament last fall. They finished 8-1-1 in the GPAC and 15-34 overall.
Concordia, the defending regular-season champions, is second in the poll with five first-place votes and a 133 points. The Bulldogs went went 9-0-1 in GPAC play last fall and finished 15-2-4 overall.
The Lady Warriors were third in the poll with two No. 1 votes and 124 points. Jamestown was fourth with 107 points while Northwestern is fifth with 92.
The rest of the poll includes: Briar Cliff, sixth with 80; Morningside, seventh with 79; Dordt, eighth with 76; College of Saint Mary, ninth with 60; Dakota Wesleyan, 10th with 45; Doane, 11th with 35; Presentation, 12th with 26; and Mount Marty, 13th with 19.
The women’s NAIA tournament is scheduled for Nov. 26-Dec. 1 at the Orange Beach Sportsplex in Orange Beach, Alabama. The men’s tournament is set for Nov. 26-Dec. 1 at the OC Great Park Soccer Stadium in Irvine, California.
The Midland women open the season Aug. 20 against Embry-Riddle in Prescott, Arizona. They play Eastern Oregon two days later in Prescott. The men begin play at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 by hosting McPherson College at Heedum Field.