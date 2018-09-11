Midland University tied for fourth place Tuesday during the Lady Warriors' invitational at the Fremont Golf Club.
Midland shot a team score of 363 to tie College of St. Mary. Mount Marty won the event with a 346 while Dakota Wesleyan was second at 352.
Senior Jessica Rehtus of MU placed 10th with an 87. Tiffany Scheele tied for 17th with a 91 while Paige Mestl shot a 92. Mateya Peters recorded a 93.
Tressa Bull of Doane was the meet medalist with a 79.
“The girls played much better this week than during our first meet,” Midland coach Warren Kuhl said. “I believe they are getting a better feel for the their swings and are having better control.”
Midland competes Sunday and Monday in the Nebraska Wesleyan Fall Classic at Highlands Golf Course.