YPSILANTI, Mich. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) will host the 2023 Competitive Cheer and Dance National Championships this weekend in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

Both Midland University teams will take part in the seventh annual event.

Preliminary rounds start at 4 p.m. March 10 in the George Gervin GameAbove Center.

Midland Dance is scheduled to perform at 4:40 p.m. with Midland Cheer slated for 8:40 p.m. on the opening day. Finals will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 11, with the performance order dependent on prelim scores.

Midland Cheer is making its fifth-ever trip to nationals by winning the GPAC Championship last month. So far this season, they have won the Midland and Dordt Invites and have a pair of dual wins as well.

Midland Dance is making its seventh appearance at the national championship and is looking for a third championship banner. They earned their way into the championship with an at-large bid to the field of 12 schools. This season, the Warriors won the Midland Invitational and were runners-up at the GPAC Championship. They have also won a pair of duals against two schools that are among the championship teams.

Any fans making the trip to Michigan can purchase tickets to the event via the Concordia-Ann Arbor website or at the door. A live stream also will be available via the NAIA Network. Scores will be announced at the completion of each round.